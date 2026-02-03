Japan Farm, Fishery, Food Exports Hit Another Record High in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food totaled 1,700.5 billion yen in 2025, up 12.8 pct from the preceding year and hitting a record high for the 13th straight year, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

Exports to the United States rose despite the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. China-bound shipments increased even though the country's import restrictions on Japanese fishery goods remained in place.

Still, the total failed to reach the government's target of 2 trillion yen for 2025.

The government in 2020 set goals of increasing such exports to 2 trillion yen by 2025 and 5 trillion yen by 2030. To achieve the targets, Japan needs to further diversify export destinations and strengthen supply capacity.

Exports to all top 10 destinations increased year on year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]