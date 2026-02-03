Tokyo Police Arrest Head of Resignation Assistance Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested the head of Albatross Co., the provider of the high-profile "Momuri" resignation assistance service, and his wife, who is an employee of the firm, on suspicion of introducing customers to lawyers for fees in violation of the attorneys law.

Arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department were Albatross President Shinji Tanimoto, 37, and his 31-year-old wife, Shiori. The company, based in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, helps clients quit their jobs by informing their employers of their intentions to leave on their behalf.

Tanimoto and his wife are suspected of introducing six people to lawyers for fees in July-October 2024 although they do not have legal qualifications to do so. Both suspects, residents of Nakano Ward in Tokyo, have denied the allegations, saying they did not think that their acts would amount to a violation of the attorneys law.

According to the MPD, the six people include a public servant who does not have the collective bargaining right and company employees who had problems with their employers, such as unpaid salaries.

The suspects received 16,500 yen per person as referral fee through partner law offices. The fees were paid as outsourcing fees related to Albatross' online ad business or support money for its labor union.

