Takaichi Orders Measures against Heavy Snow

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered her government on Tuesday to prepare countermeasures as heavy snow is predicted over this weekend, with a general election taking place Sunday.

"Stay vigilant and take all possible measures to hold the election," Takaichi said at a meeting of related ministers.

The prime minister also called on voters to carefully participate in the election while monitoring weather conditions.

Referring to a recent case in which passengers were stranded at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido due to heavy snow on Jan. 25, Takaichi sought measures to prevent a recurrence, such as supporting efforts to secure alternative transportation means.

She also requested that expressways and national routes be closed if necessary to prevent large-scale traffic gridlocks.

