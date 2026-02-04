90-Year-Old Mother of Abductee Laments Lack of Progress

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The mother of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korea decades ago, turned 90 on Wednesday, lamenting the lack of progress in fulfilling her long-cherished wish to bring her daughter back to Japan.

"Everyone ages, but I never imagined spending my life in this way," Sakie Yokota said in a recent interview with media organizations. "It's sad to see Japan unable to resolve this issue for so long."

Megumi was abducted on Nov. 15, 1977, at the age of 13 in the central Japan city of Niigata on her way home from junior high school. Sakie has not seen her daughter for 48 years.

"We could have lived happily if we were together," she said. "This is endless suffering."

Sakie revealed that she suffered from angina a few years ago, showing her determination to live as long as possible.

