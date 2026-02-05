2026 POLLS: Rice Gaffe Haunts Ex-Farm Minister Eto on Campaign Trail

Newsfrom Japan

Hyuga, Miyazaki Pref., Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese agriculture minister Taku Eto is facing an uphill battle to retain his House of Representatives seat in Sunday's general election after resigning from the cabinet last year over insensitive remarks about rice amid a spike in prices for the staple grain.

"It truly was something I should never have said. I am deeply sorry," Eto told an audience of about 100 people involved in agriculture at a campaign rally in Hyuga, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Saturday, bowing low in apology.

Eto was effectively dismissed from his ministerial post in May last year after drawing criticism for saying, "I have never bought rice." At a time when consumers were struggling with soaring rice prices, he explained that he received so much of the staple from his supporters that he could even sell it.

Precarious Position

