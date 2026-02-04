2026 POLLS: More Debate Sought over Defense Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Calls are rising for more discussions on whether to boost Japan's defense capabilities during the campaign for Sunday's House of Representatives election, the first national poll since the departure from the ruling coalition of Komeito, which had long served as a "brake" on security policy.

After a 26-year partnership with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito decided to part ways in October last year, while the Japan Innovation Party became the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's new coalition partner.

In its policy pledges for Sunday's election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the JIP advocates measures that appear to be more hawkish than those of the LDP.

With tensions rising in the national security environment, including a deterioration in Japan-China ties, measures to address the current situation are among the focal points of the campaign.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is also LDP president, plans to revise by the end of this year the country's three key national security-related documents, which will feature a program to increase defense spending.

