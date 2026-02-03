BOJ Begins Unloading ETFs in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan began unloading its holdings of exchange-traded funds in January, data released by the central bank Tuesday showed.

The BOJ had 37,180.8 billion yen in ETFs at book value as of Saturday, down 5.3 billion yen from Jan. 20, according to the data.

The central bank had bought the ETFs as part of its large-scale monetary easing.

It plans to sell them at an annual pace of 330 billion yen at book value. At that pace, it would take more than 100 years to sell them all.

The BOJ ended purchasing ETFs in March 2024 in line with the lifting of its large-scale monetary easing. In September last year, it announced a plan to start selling its ETF holdings as part of efforts to normalize monetary policy.

