Nintendo's Sales Nearly Double to 1.9 T. Yen in April-Dec.

Kyoto, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that its consolidated sales in April-December last year nearly doubled from a year before to 1,905.8 billion yen, a record high for the nine-month period.

The result was driven by strong sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 video game console, launched in June last year. Nintendo had sold 17.37 million units of the new console worldwide by the end of December.

The company's net profit increased about 1.5-fold to 358.8 billion yen.

"The Switch 2 got off to a good start, and its sales increased during the year-end shopping season," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said at an online press conference.

Although the price of semiconductor memory chips, which are essential for game consoles, is on the rise, Furukawa emphasized that there is no major impact at present. He noted that if the price remains high, it could put pressure on earnings.

