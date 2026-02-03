Japan's Emperor, Empress Meet with Nepal's Pres. Paudel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor showed the photos he took during his visit to Nepal in 1987 at the meeting, which lasted for about 25 minutes.

The photos included those of women and others collecting water.

The Emperor explained to the couple, "I became very interested in the water issue, and then I started working on it," according to the agency.

The Emperor gave several photos to the president and his wife, who were looking at them with interest, including photos of mountains and other scenery.

