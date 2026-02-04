Sapporo Snow Festival Opens in Japan with 210 Sculptures

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A popular annual snow festival kicked off in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Wednesday, showcasing 210 ice and snow sculptures across three venues.

The 76th Sapporo Snow Festival, which runs until Feb. 11, is expected to attract over two million visitors, with free admission.

At the main venue of Odori Park, five giant snow sculptures, each over 10 meters tall, are on display.

The five include a sculpture of the "chuku dogu" hollow clay figure from the Jomon prehistoric period that was designated as the first national treasure in Hokkaido, as well as a sculpture of Hokkaido University's Furukawa Memorial Hall, a registered tangible cultural property, built in 1909.

About 80 sculptures created by citizens also decorate the venues, with a popularity poll being held through a smartphone app.

