Japan Eyes Feb. 18 Start of Post-Election Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering convening the Diet for a 150-day session from Feb. 18, after Sunday's general election, informed sources said Wednesday.

This schedule assumes that the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition will win a majority in the House of Representatives election.

On the first day of the session, the current cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will resign en masse, and a new prime minister will be elected and form a new cabinet.

However, even if the Diet session begins on Feb. 18, it seems to be difficult to enact the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill by March 31, the end of fiscal 2025.

In 1990, a general election was also held in February, and the passage of a government budget was delayed until June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]