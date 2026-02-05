Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Hospitalized for Subdural Hematoma

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa was hospitalized Tuesday and underwent surgery the following day for chronic subdural hematoma, the prefectural government has said.

Kuroiwa, 71, is expected to remain hospitalized for about two weeks. The prefecture to the south of Tokyo will not set an acting governor during his absence, and deputy governors and other officials will handle his public duties for the time being.

Whether Kuroiwa can return to official duties will be decided based on doctors’ assessments of his condition.

The governor visited a hospital on Tuesday as he had been experiencing headaches and problems with his feet for several days, and was admitted to hospital the same day after a hematoma was discovered, according to informed sources. He had been conducting public duties at the prefectural office until that day and had no issues with daily conversation.

