2026 POLLS: Team Mirai Prioritizes Lowering Social Security Premiums

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Team Mirai leader Takahiro Anno has said the small party prioritizes lowering social security premiums over cutting the consumption tax rate, in order to ease the burden on future generations.

Regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives for Sunday's general election, Anno said in a recent interview with Jiji Press that he understands Takaichi's aim to ask voters if they trust her leadership.

However, Anno questioned the timing of the election, noting that people are busy ahead of the fiscal year-end and that Diet deliberations on the government's budget bill will be delayed.

During the current campaign, his party is receiving a different public response than during the campaign for last year's House of Councillors election, according to Anno.

"People in a wide range of age groups are aware of our party," he said. "Especially, we are receiving support from parents in their 30s to 40s."

