JAXA Aims to Launch Epsilon S Rocket in Fiscal 2026

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, aims to launch the improved Epsilon S rocket in fiscal 2026, which starts in April, using an existing second-stage engine, officials said Wednesday.

The agency submitted the plan to the day's meeting of a subcommittee of the science ministry, which approved it.

The Epsilon S is an improved version of the Epsilon three-stage, solid-fuel rocket. JAXA initially planned to launch the Epsilon S in fiscal 2024.

However, it was postponed due to explosions in July 2023 and November 2024 during ground combustion tests for the second-stage rocket engines with enhanced propellant.

JAXA is investigating the cause of the accidents by conducting replica experiments using a model about one-fifth the size of the Epsilon S, resulting in a prolonged inability for the agency to launch planned small satellites using the launch vehicle.

