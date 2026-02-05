Japan’s Team Mirai Pulls Endorsement of Election Candidate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese party Team Mirai has revoked its endorsement of Takeyoshi Yamamoto as an official candidate in the Kinki proportional representation bloc for Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

At a press conference Wednesday, party leader Takahiro Anno explained that the decision was made because Yamamoto failed to inform the party about his former workplace. Senior officials of Yamamoto’s former company were indicted last year, according to Anno.

On the same day, the internal affairs ministry said that it has removed Yamamoto from Team Mirai’s list of proportional representation candidates, bringing the total number of candidates for the Lower House election down to 1,284.

The Kinki proportional representation bloc is made up of the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto, Nara, Hyogo, Shiga and Wakayama.

