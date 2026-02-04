Japan Eyes 3.6-Fold Increase in Squid Catch Quota

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fisheries Agency plans to increase the catch quota for Japanese common squid in the next fishing season, starting in April, by 3.6-fold from the previous season's initial level to 68,400 tons, it was learned Wednesday.

The increase follows larger-than-expected catches in the previous season, for which the quota was initially set at 19,200 tons, reflecting poor catches in recent years, but was eventually raised to 27,600 tons. During the season, small fishing boats were ordered to stop fishing after they reached their quotas.

On Wednesday, the agency presented its quota plan at a meeting with fishing industry representatives. While some participants raised concerns about the planned sharp quota increase, the agency explained that it would be a temporary measure for one year.

For the upcoming season, the agency plans to initially allocate 15,000 tons of the quota to small fishing boats, up from 2,800 tons.

The agency also plans to set new prefectural catch quotas for four prefectures--Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Nagasaki--in addition to the existing quotas for Hokkaido and Toyama, in order to manage squid resources more precisely.

