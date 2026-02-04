2026 POLLS: Takaichi's Video Message Tops 100 M. Views

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A video message from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, posted on YouTube by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has garnered over 100 million views as of Wednesday, a rarity for a political video.

Some have questioned how much money was spent on ads, as the surge in views is believed to be due partly to the video being promoted on X, formerly Twitter, and other social media platforms.

"The future is something you have to build with your own hands," Takaichi, also LDP president, says in the video uploaded onto the party's official channel on Jan. 26, a day before the start of the campaign period for Sunday's House of Representatives election.

"The LDP will lead the way," she continues.

The video achieved the milestone number of views in about 10 days, compared with 35 days for the hit song "Idol" by Japanese pop duo Yoasobi, the fastest music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]