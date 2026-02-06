2026 POLLS: Tokyo Students Learn Importance of Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese comedian Nana Takamatsu has held a class at a junior high school in Tokyo to teach students the importance of elections and democracy.

The visiting class, held on Wednesday, was led by the 32-year-old social entrepreneur and representative director of educational company Shokasonjuku.

Some 270 second- and third-year students at Bunka Gakuen University Suginami Junior High School in Suginami Ward attended the lecture, in which they were encouraged to engage in politics.

Students enthusiastically raised their hands during the class involving comedy and quizzes to say how they hope to change society.

Comedy duo Nagareboshi also joined the session. Together with students and teachers, they drew cards assigning roles, such as high school students, housewives and company presidents that they assumed for debates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]