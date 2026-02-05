Britain Names Robertson as Next Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The British foreign ministry said Wednesday that diplomat Corin Robertson has been appointed as the country's next ambassador to Japan, succeeding Julia Longbottom.

Robertson is scheduled to take up her new post in August.

After joining the foreign ministry in 1994, Robertson underwent Japanese language training and worked at the British Embassy in Tokyo as a second secretary in 1997-2000.

Robertson served as British ambassador to Mexico in 2018-2021 and was director-general for finance and corporate at the ministry in 2023-2025.

On Wednesday, Robertson said in an X post in Japanese that "I am looking forward to being able to return to Japan as ambassador." She added that "Japan is an indispensable like-minded country for Britain" and that "I will make sincere efforts" to further develop the relationship between the two countries.

