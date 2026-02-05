University of Tokyo's Matsuo Recommended for U.N. Panel on AI

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yutaka Matsuo, professor of the University of Tokyo's graduate school of engineering, is among the 40 experts who have been recommended by the United Nations' head to sit on the new Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday the list of the 40 experts recommended for the panel set up under a General Assembly resolution that passed last August. The selection is expected to be approved by the General Assembly soon.

Guterres said the panel will be "the first global, fully independent scientific body dedicated to helping close the AI knowledge gap and assess the real impacts of AI across economies and societies."

"At a time of deep geopolitical tension and growing technological rivalry, we urgently need common ground," he said. "That is what this panel can help deliver."

The panel attracted more than 2,600 applicants. The selected experts specialize in various fields, including machine learning, cybersecurity, child development and human rights.

