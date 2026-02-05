Heavy Snow Expected to Peak on Sun., Election Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow is expected to peak mainly in areas facing the Sea of Japan on Sunday, when a general election takes place, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday.

"Some areas are already experiencing record snowfall, and there are fears of snow falling from roofs, building collapses, and avalanches," Eiji Osada of the agency said at a press conference. He urged caution against traffic disruptions and falling accidents.

Some areas in Tokyo's 23 special wards are also expected to see snow from Saturday to Sunday.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, a total of 38 people in nine prefectures have died from causes related to heavy snow since Jan. 20, including 14 in the central prefecture of Niigata.

In the 24 hours from 6 p.m. Friday, snowfall is predicted to reach 50 centimeters in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, the Tohoku northeastern region and the Hokuriku central region, and 30 centimeters in the Chugoku western region, and 20 centimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo.

