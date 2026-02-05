337 Police Members Disciplined in Japan in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 337 police officers and personnel were disciplined across Japan in 2025, according to a National Police Agency tally released Thursday.

The figure grew by 98 from the previous year for its first rise in three years, notching a decade high. The number of police members who were arrested rose by seven to 64.

The agency has issued a notice to police nationwide, urging them to enhance guidance and supervision regarding their duties.

“Police activities are based on the trust of the people, so there are concerns about lax discipline. I want (the police) to make sure they take steps to restore trust,” National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jiro Akama told a regular press conference.

According to the NPA, it was the first time since 2014 that the tally of police members given disciplinary action topped 300.

