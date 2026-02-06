2026 POLLS: Dual Surname Issue Put Aside during Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The campaign for Sunday's general election in Japan has lacked active discussions on a possible dual surname system for married couples.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has rarely touched on the issue or the party's pledge to create legislation on the use of maiden names, apparently due to persistent opposition from conservative voters to the introduction of a dual surname system.

The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, has promoted a dual surname system, but it seems to prioritize other issues, such as the LDP's political funds scandal.

During last year's ordinary session, the Diet held deliberations on legislation regarding the introduction of a dual surname system for the first time in 28 years, after the LDP-led coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives the previous year.

As some LDP lawmakers supported the system, momentum for its introduction increased temporarily.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]