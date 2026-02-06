Takaichi's TV Debate Absence Decided 2 Days Earlier: Magazine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi decided to skip a television debate two days ahead of the NHK program on Sunday, according to the Shukan Bunshun magazine.

It was initially reported that Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, abruptly canceled her appearance at the debate with other political party leaders to treat hand injuries she suffered on her campaign trail.

But the latest edition of the weekly magazine said Takaichi already asked as of Jan. 30 LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi to attend the debate in place of her. But as Kobayashi could not be available for the program, acting policy chief Norihisa Tanabe's appearance was finally arranged.

At a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato said the government spokesman found it unadvisable to comment on Takaichi's activities as LDP president.

Meanwhile, a government source disclosed that Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara decided on Takaichi's nonappearance after observing her symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

