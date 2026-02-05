TEPCO to Restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor as Early as Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plans to restart the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata as early as Monday, informed sources said Thursday.

Takeyuki Inagaki, head of the plant, will hold a press conference Friday, according to the sources.

On Jan. 21, the reactor was restarted for the first time in 13 years and 10 months. However, an alarm indicated a power system failure in equipment that moves reactor control rods after midnight that day. The reactor was then brought to a cold shutdown on Feb. 23.

TEPCO’s investigation found no abnormalities in the motor or other parts of the equipment.

END

