Mitsubishi Motors Incurs Loss in April-Dec. on U.S. Tariffs

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has reported a group net loss for April-December 2025 mainly due to the U.S. tariff policy while maintaining its profit estimate for the year ending next month.

According to its business results released Thursday, the company posted a net loss of 4,489 million yen for the nine-month period, against the year-before profit of 33,230 million yen.

“We’re coming out of the bottom of our business performance,” as the launches of new models are starting to pay off, President Takao Kato told a press conference.

Mitsubishi Motors is confident that it can secure a net profit on a full-year basis, he added. The company kept unchanged its net profit estimate of 10 billion yen for the year.

In the nine-month period, the company’s U.S. tariff payments reached 37.3 billion yen. Another negative factor was the yen’s rise against the dollar from a year before.

