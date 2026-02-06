2026 POLLS: LDP Veep Aso Aims to Further Expand His Intraparty Influence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has been vigorously delivering campaign speeches for LDP candidates in Sunday's general election with a view to further enhancing his influence within the Japanese ruling party as the main backer of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Aso, who heads the LDP's only remaining intraparty faction, aims to increase the number of lawmakers belonging to his faction from the preelection figure of 43 through the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, people familiar with the situation said.

Heading out on his campaign trail in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, the 85-year-old LDP heavyweight had as of Thursday visited six prefectures and given speeches to cheer up nine candidates in total, including four Aso faction members and others who plan to join the group if elected.

"One vote for an LDP candidate will be one vote for Takaichi in the Diet's prime minister nomination election," Aso cried out in a stump speech in the western city of Osaka on Wednesday, where a former Lower House lawmaker affiliated with the faction and a candidate of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the LDP's coalition partner, have been in a head-to-head battle.

In the LDP's leadership election in October last year, Aso played a key role for Takaichi's victory. This enabled him to become the ruling party's vice president and his faction members to serve as secretary-general and General Council chair, two of the four key posts in the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]