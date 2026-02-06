Team Japan House at Milan-Cortina Winter Games Shown to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Olympic Committee unveiled to the press Thursday the Team Japan House, a facility that will support Japanese athletes during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The facility, located in Milan, will also serve as a public relations hub by hosting press conferences for medal winners and entertain Japanese and foreign dignitaries. It features a sushi counter and a buffet area serving Japanese cuisine.

"We want to make great use of it as a place where people can experience Japanese food and culture," JOC President Seiko Hashimoto said. "I would be grateful if athletes could hold press conferences here every day."

The Winter Games' opening ceremony will be held Friday.

