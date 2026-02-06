TEPCO to Restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Kariwa, Niigata Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. announced Friday that it will restart the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday.

TEPCO restarted the reactor on Jan. 21 for the first time in 13 years and 10 months, but brought it to a cold shutdown two days later as an alarm about 5 and a half hours after the reactivation indicated a power system failure in equipment that moves control rods. The issue persisted even after components were replaced.

The plant operator explained Friday that the issue had been caused by an error in the alarm's settings. It plans to postpone the start of the reactor's commercial operations by about three weeks to March 18.

An investigation found no equipment abnormalities but identified rare instances of delayed electric current flow in one of the three cables, which were detected as abnormalities and set off the alarm. The company changed the alarm settings and confirmed normal current flow in all control rods.

TEPCO said it plans to raise the pressure inside the reactor gradually after restarting it, and begin power generation and transmission on Feb. 16. It will then halt the reactor temporarily on Feb. 20 or later to check for abnormalities, before conducting a final inspection, getting confirmation from the Nuclear Regulation Authority and putting the unit into commercial operations on March 18.

