Toho to Become Largest Shareholder of Fuji Media

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Friday that Toho Co. is expected to become its largest shareholder as the Japanese company bought back its shares from a group including investment funds linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami.

The Japanese movie studio is likely to see its voting right in the parent of Fuji Television Network Inc. rise from 8.95 pct to 12.78 pct on Monday, Fuji Media said.

Fuji Media said the Murakami-linked group has told the company that it would tender all of its Fuji Media shares under a share buyback conducted on Thursday.

