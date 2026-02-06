Toyota Projects Record Sales of 50 T. Yen for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that its consolidated sales for fiscal 2025 are expected to reach 50 trillion yen for the first time, up from the previous projection of 49 trillion yen.

The upward revision for the year ending next month reflected robust sales of hybrid vehicles in North America.

The operating profit projection was raised to 3.8 trillion yen from 3.4 trillion yen, and the net profit forecast was revised to 3.57 trillion yen from 2.93 trillion yen.

The expected negative impact of the U.S. tariff policy was unchanged at 1.45 trillion yen on an operating profit basis.

Global vehicle sales at the Toyota group including Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. are projected at 11.3 million units, unchanged. The assumed exchange rates stand at 150 yen per dollar and 174 yen per euro.

