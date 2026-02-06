Toyota to Promote Chief Financial Officer Kon to President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will promote Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon to president and chief executive officer, replacing Koji Sato, who will step aside to become vice chairman and take the new post of chief industry officer.

Kon will become Toyota president on April 1 and is expected to be formally approved as a representative director at a shareholders' meeting in June.

Sato will focus on his roles as chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, or JAMA, and vice chair of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren.

Kon, 57, joined the leading automaker in 1991 after graduating from Tohoku University. He became an executive vice president in 2022 and assumed his current post in January 2025.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]