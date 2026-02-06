MouseComputer Parent MCJ to Go Private via MBO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--MCJ Co., the parent of Tokyo-based personal computer manufacturer MouseComputer Co., has said it will go private through a management buyout scheme in cooperation with U.S. investment fund Bain Capital.

The MBO will cost up to some 200 billion yen.

MCJ aims to speed up the decision-making process by going private, while utilizing the management know-how of the U.S. fund.

Bain Capital will acquire MCJ shares at 2,200 yen apiece in a tender offer running from Friday through March 24.

MCJ Chairman and CEO Yuji Takashima, who founded the company, supports the tender offer. After the tender offer ends successfully, Takashima, who currently owns a stake of over 30 pct in the company, will reinvest in the firm to get involved in management.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]