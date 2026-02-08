World Bank Economist Seeks Cooperation from Japan on AI

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill has expressed hopes for Japan's cooperation in addressing global economic disparities that may widen due to the uneven adoption of artificial intelligence technology.

In a recent interview, Gill said he believes that productivity gains from the adoption of AI could become a key driver of growth in a global economy that has lost its long-term growth momentum.

Although the uneven adoption of AI could widen global economic disparities, Gill said Japan could play a key role in addressing this risk by promoting technology transfer through trade and investment.

The global economy has shown "surprising resilience" despite significant uncertainty due to the high tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Gill said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]