Japan Public Pension Fund Posts 16-T.-Yen Profit in Oct.-Dec.

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it posted an investment profit of 16,187.8 billion yen for October-December, with a rate of return of 5.84 pct.

The result reflects rising Japanese and overseas stock prices, as well as the yen 's weakening, which inflated the yen-denominated value of overseas assets.

By asset class, the GPIF made profits of 6,049.7 billion yen from domestic stocks, 6,774.2 billion yen from foreign stocks, and 4,896.4 billion yen from foreign bonds.

However, it logged a loss of 1,532.5 billion yen from domestic bonds amid concerns about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's aggressive fiscal policy.

The GPIF's cumulative profit since it began market investment in fiscal 2001 came to 196,372.1 billion yen.

