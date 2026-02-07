Gas Container Using Nobel Winner's Technology Draw Attention

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--A gas container using a technology developed by Japanese Nobel Prize winner Susumu Kitagawa is drawing attention, with demonstration tests underway.

The container, seen as a promising new means of transporting gas, uses metal-organic frameworks, for which Kitagawa won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year.

The container is named CubiTan, made by Atomis Inc., a startup based in the western city of Kobe. Kitagawa, distinguished professor at Kyoto University, serves as adviser to the company.

Using metal-organic frameworks, which have an enormous number of microscopic pores that can hold gases, the almost cubic container about 30 centimeters tall would enable more efficient gas transport than conventional gas cylinders.

Atomis has held demonstration tests of the container in Indonesia since around 2022. It aims to commercialize the container in 2027 after testing it at households this year.

