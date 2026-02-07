JETRO Promotes Japanese Pop Culture in Cairo

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, has opened an event to promote Japanese pop culture in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The two-day event from Friday is designed to showcase the charm of Japanese anime, manga and others to young people in Africa, whose population is growing, and allow participating Japanese companies to feel the African market's large potential.

It was the first time for JETRO to hold an event focused on pop culture.

The event brought together 16 Japanese companies and organizations, including entertainment business Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. and musical instrument maker Yamaha Corp.

The event is expected to attract some 3,000 people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]