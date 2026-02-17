More Profit-Making Companies Cutting Jobs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of profit-making large companies in Japan are trimming their workforces, including through voluntary retirement programs.

Although cutting jobs has been a traditional tactic to boost the finances of loss-making firms, it is now being used by financially strong companies to correct imbalances in workforce composition and make growth sustainable amid fast-paced innovation.

Some experts say the long-held belief in long-term employment among Japanese companies is changing in the face of competition with foreign companies that tend to ax jobs aggressively when this is viewed as necessary.

Between December last year and January this year, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. offered voluntary retirement to workers aged 53 or older, which account for a quarter of the company's total workforce. Those who applied numbered 2,378.

The aim of the measure was to optimize workforce composition and promote younger employees. Voluntary retirement has been also offered at related companies in Japan, with the total number of applicants across the Mitsubishi Electric group expected to reach some 4,700.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]