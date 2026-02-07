2026 POLLS: No Deep Debate on Espionage Prevention Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--There was no deep debate during campaigns for Sunday's general election on measures to enhance intelligence capabilities, such as an espionage prevention law, although the Liberal Democratic Party and others proposed such steps in their election pledges.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the LDP's president, made little mention of the issue in stump speeches, even though she listed an enhancement of intelligence capabilities as one of the key reform measures over which she wants to obtain a mandate from voters. Other parties supporting the enhancement made few references to the issue in stump speeches.

"We've completely changed (policy). We have no choice but to ask for voters' judgment," Takaichi stressed in a stump speech in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday. But she referred only to what she calls "responsible" expansionary fiscal policy.

This marked a stark contrast to her press conference held to announce her intent to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, for the election. During the conference, she discussed the issue, including a proposal to establish an espionage prevention law.

In their agreement to form a coalition between the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party, the two parties said they "will enact legislation related to intelligence and espionage prevention." Based on this, the LDP added in its election platform that the party "will prepare related legislation such as a foreign agents registration law in order to prevent unjust interference by other countries."

