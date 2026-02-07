2026 POLLS: Party Leaders Make Final Appeals to Voters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese party leaders made their final appeals to voters Saturday, the last day of the official campaign period for Sunday's House of Representatives election.

The general election for the all-important lower chamber of parliament is the first national election since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party. It is also the first Lower House poll since October 2024.

Sunday's election takes place only 16 days after the dissolution of the Lower House, the shortest interval in the post-World War II period.

Key election issues were economic measures such as a consumption tax cut and policies on foreign nationals. The focus is whether the ruling coalition will secure a majority of at least 233 seats.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the LDP's president, aims to push ahead with her policies, such as what she calls "responsible" expansionary fiscal policy, by gaining a mandate from voters. She toured Tokyo on Saturday.

