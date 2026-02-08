Japan Ruling Bloc May Win 300 Seats in Lower House Election: Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, may win around 300 seats in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the 465-seat lower chamber of parliament, according to a Jiji Press exit poll.

The LDP is expected to win a standalone majority in the Lower House. Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is seen drastically reducing its seat count from the pre-election tally of 172.

Sanseito and Team Mirai are forecast to significantly increase their seats.

The ruling coalition is seen winning a higher share of seats than Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's target of a majority.

If the bloc wins at least 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber, it will be able to enact bills that are voted down in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in which the LDP and JIP are a minority. The coalition will also be able to propose a revision to the Constitution.

