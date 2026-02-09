Japan Ruling Bloc Seen Winning Two-Thirds Majority in Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are seen winning at least 310 seats in Sunday's House of Representatives election, occupying two-thirds of the 465 seats in the lower chamber of parliament.

The LDP has already secured a standalone majority in the Lower House, making it all but certain that the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will continue. Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is seen drastically reducing its seat count from the pre-election tally of 172.

Sanseito and Team Mirai are forecast to significantly increase their seats.

The ruling coalition is seen winning a higher share of seats than the prime minister's target of a majority.

A two-thirds majority in the chamber will allow the ruling camp to enact bills that are voted down in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in which the LDP and the JIP are a minority. The coalition will also be able to propose a revision to the Constitution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]