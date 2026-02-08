Centrists' Exec Rules Out Split-Up after Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Centrist Reform Alliance co-secretary-general Hiromasa Nakano on Sunday ruled out the possibility of the newly formed opposition party splitting up following the House of Representatives election, held the same day.

Speaking in a Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Inc. radio program, Nakano said he "does not feel at all" that the party, launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, will splinter.

The Centrist Reform Alliance is projected to drastically reduce its seats in the all-important lower chamber of parliament. Nakano is a former member of Komeito, which ended its 26-year coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last October.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]