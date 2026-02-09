LDP Members Relieved after Landslide Victory in Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party expressed relief that voters entrusted Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration with a mandate, as the party won more than 300 seats in Sunday's election for the 465-seat House of Representatives.

Although the LDP will continue to lead a minority coalition in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, the landslide victory in the Lower House is bound to give Takaichi momentum as she seeks to realize policy pledges such as a consumption tax cut.

"We bear the very heavy responsibility of definitely achieving our policy pledges," Takaichi said in a TV Asahi Corp. program Sunday night.

Many cite the Takaichi cabinet's high approval ratings as the factor behind the LDP expanding its presence in the Lower House by more than 100 seats from before the election.

"We've gained support for the proactive yet responsible fiscal policy and the strengthening of defense capabilities, which are being promoted by the prime minister," LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki said.

