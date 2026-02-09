Newsfrom Japan

(Tamayo Marukawa was one of LDP candidates who won their Lower House races. In an earlier version of this article, her surname name was misspelled as "Maruyama.")

Heavyweight Centrist Candidates Lose Constituency Races

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Heavyweight candidates from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance lost their constituency races in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Party co-secretary-general Jun Azumi failed to win back his seat in the Miyagi No. 4 constituency, while co-election chief Sumio Mabuchi lost in the Nara No. 1 constituency.

