Noda Hints at Resigning as Centrist Reform Alliance Co-Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Centrist Reform Alliance co-chief Yoshihiko Noda suggested Sunday that he may step down from the leadership post following the party's poor result in the general election held the same day.

In a program by public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Noda said he has made up his mind about his fate as party co-head. "I will take the will of the people solemnly and humbly," he said regarding the election outcome.

Meanwhile, fellow co-leader Tetsuo Saito indicated his intention to continue the Centrist Reform Alliance, which was launched right before the general election. "We must create a system to burn the light of centrist politics and expand it," Saito said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]