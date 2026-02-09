Japan Ruling Bloc Seen Winning Two-Thirds Majority in Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are seen winning at least 310 seats in Sunday's House of Representatives election, occupying two-thirds of the 465 seats in the lower chamber of parliament.

The LDP won more than 261 seats to attain a so-called absolute stable majority, which means that the party will occupy all posts of chairman at the Lower House's 17 standing committees and command a majority in all committees.

The landslide victory has made it all but certain that the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will continue.

Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is seen drastically reducing its seat count from the pre-election tally of 172.

Sanseito and Team Mirai are forecast to significantly increase their seats.

