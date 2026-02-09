Taiwan Pres. Lai Congratulates Takaichi on Election Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the election for the House of Representatives on Sunday.

Posting in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter, Lai said that he hopes Taiwan and Japan will continue to work together on regional issues with common values and a spirit of mutual benefit, to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

