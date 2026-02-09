U.S. Envoy to Japan Congratulates Takaichi over Election Win

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's general election.

"Congratulations...on an impressive win in the House of Representatives election," Glass posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I look forward to...continuing to deepen cooperation between our two dynamic nations."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on a Fox News program that Takaichi is a great ally and that she has a very good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. When Japan is strong, the United States' position in Asia is strong, Bessent added.

