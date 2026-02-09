Heavyweight Centrist Candidates Lose Constituency Races

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Heavyweight candidates from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance lost their constituency races in Sunday’s election for Japan’s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

Party co-secretary-general Jun Azumi failed to win back his seat in the Miyagi No. 4 constituency, while co-election chief Sumio Mabuchi lost in the Nara No. 1 constituency. Both could not take back seats under the proportional representation system.

Ichiro Ozawa, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and former leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, was defeated in the Iwate No. 3 constituency. Former Lower House Vice Speaker Koichiro Genba, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano and former welfare minister Akira Nagatsuma lost in the Fukushima No. 2, Saitama No. 5 and Tokyo No. 27 constituencies, respectively. Only Nagatsuma was chosen under the proportional representation system.

Former Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada, who did not stand for a proportional representation seat, will not return to parliament after losing in the Mie No. 3 constituency.

Among major candidates from other opposition parties, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, co-leader of the Tax Cuts Japan & Patriotic Alliance, was defeated in the Saga No. 1 constituency.

